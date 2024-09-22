Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,062 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EGO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,203,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,517,000 after acquiring an additional 295,282 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 130.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 63,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 35,820 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.8% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,020,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,421,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,738,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after purchasing an additional 380,982 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,812,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,858,000 after buying an additional 38,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

NYSE EGO opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $18.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Free Report ) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $297.14 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EGO shares. CIBC increased their price target on Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

See Also

