Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Holdings Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.28% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 294,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 143,376 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 289,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 138,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bridgewater Bancshares

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director Thomas P. Trutna sold 5,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $70,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,235.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $162,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,228,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,383,473.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Trutna sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $70,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,235.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.21% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB opened at $14.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $62.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

