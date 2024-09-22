Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases New Shares in Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 70,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,222,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,815 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Tourmaline Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,539,000. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,741,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tourmaline Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,616,000. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Tourmaline Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Tourmaline Bio news, CEO Sandeep Chidambar Kulkarni purchased 5,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $71,997.59. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,997.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRML stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. Tourmaline Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $48.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $590.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.31.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that Tourmaline Bio, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

