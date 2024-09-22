Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes $910,000 Position in Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 279,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.07% of Getty Images as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Getty Images by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the second quarter worth approximately $583,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the second quarter worth $49,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Getty Images by 47.6% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Getty Images during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 32,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $106,515.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,211,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,759.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 32,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $106,515.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,211,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,759.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 12,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $40,142.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,767.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,378 shares of company stock worth $262,851 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GETY opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $6.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 60.33 and a beta of 2.05.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $229.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.42 million. Getty Images had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GETY shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Getty Images from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Getty Images from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.64.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

