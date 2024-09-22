Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires New Shares in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 286,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Findell Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 4th quarter valued at $13,681,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RealReal by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,101,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after buying an additional 18,352 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the first quarter worth about $1,862,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of RealReal in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in RealReal during the first quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Get RealReal alerts:

RealReal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $3.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $144.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RealReal news, Director James R. Miller sold 53,526 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $173,424.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,566.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Luke Thomas Friang sold 16,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $42,383.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 517,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,930.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Miller sold 53,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $173,424.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,891 shares in the company, valued at $511,566.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,863 shares of company stock valued at $477,394 over the last quarter. 9.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on RealReal from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Capmk raised RealReal to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on RealReal from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RealReal

RealReal Profile

(Free Report)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.