P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Stock Position Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.25% of P.A.M. Transportation Services worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 30.5% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 22.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTSI opened at $18.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $397.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.12.

P.A.M. Transportation Services ( NASDAQ:PTSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $182.95 million during the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.40%. Analysts forecast that P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

In other P.A.M. Transportation Services news, Director Matthew T. Moroun purchased 4,073,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $74,059,866.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,427,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,578,276.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities, such as automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

