Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,126 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau in the first quarter worth $44,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gerdau in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gerdau Price Performance

NYSE:GGB opened at $3.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.39. Gerdau S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 7.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

