Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 17,845 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report) by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,845 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 726,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 82,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MYD stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.94. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $11.74.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Increases Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniYield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

