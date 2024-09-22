Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $430,000 Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Ladder Capital Stock Down 1.7 %

LADR stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average is $11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.94. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 76.87, a current ratio of 76.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $71.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.22 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $1,217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 598,863 shares in the company, valued at $7,288,162.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $1,217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 598,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,288,162.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $303,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,153.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,000 shares of company stock worth $2,133,250. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Read More

