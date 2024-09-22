First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.16% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTXR. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Price Performance

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF stock opened at $31.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.77 and its 200-day moving average is $30.84. The company has a market cap of $37.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.37. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $33.28.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

