Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Receives $32.59 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.59.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTRA. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Roth Mkm upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $23.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.39. Coterra Energy has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 240.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 863,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,049,000 after purchasing an additional 609,954 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $656,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 112.2% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 72,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 38,278 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 44,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 84,680 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

