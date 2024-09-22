Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 27,784 Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 494,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,784 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

MYPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on PLAYSTUDIOS from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $3.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.12. The company has a market cap of $200.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 0.59.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $72.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

