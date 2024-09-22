Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,608 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Altus Power were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMPS. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,589,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Altus Power by 38.4% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 428,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 118,963 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Altus Power by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 305,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 8,295 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 259,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 34,244 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Altus Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMPS has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised Altus Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Altus Power from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Altus Power from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Altus Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

NYSE AMPS opened at $3.51 on Friday. Altus Power, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $7.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.96 million, a PE ratio of -70.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $52.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.61 million. Altus Power had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 2.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

