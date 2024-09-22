SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,753 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLRN. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,057,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $17,506,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 625,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,285,000 after acquiring an additional 23,414 shares during the period. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $30.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.77.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

