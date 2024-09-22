Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,010 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.32% of Enterprise Bancorp worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $807,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Enterprise Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 454,647 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 19,918 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,454 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

Enterprise Bancorp stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.21. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $34.10. The company has a market cap of $404.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Enterprise Bancorp Announces Dividend

Enterprise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EBTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $41.79 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

