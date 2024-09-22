Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 274.4% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 118,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 87,164 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE VPV opened at $11.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $11.35.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

