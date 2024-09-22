Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 38,487 Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,487 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Lyell Immunopharma were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 19,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of LYEL opened at $1.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.98. The company has a market cap of $384.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -0.53. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $3.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 389,368.50% and a negative return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma Profile

(Free Report)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.