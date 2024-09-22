Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 36,883 Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,883 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Playtika were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Playtika in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 362.8% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 225,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 176,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK opened at $7.82 on Friday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $10.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average of $7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $627.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.27 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 127.12% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

PLTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Playtika from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie downgraded Playtika from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Playtika from $7.40 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.29.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

