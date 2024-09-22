Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 68,451 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 373,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,451 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 16.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,945,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,459 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 342.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 211,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 163,809 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,398,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,560,000 after purchasing an additional 328,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,954,000 after buying an additional 13,826 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $5.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.00. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $13.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4.28.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Revance Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

