Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) by 57.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,102 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Larimar Therapeutics were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRMR. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,884,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,020,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,367,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,971,000 after acquiring an additional 912,458 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $133,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $106,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LRMR opened at $7.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.99. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $13.68.

Larimar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LRMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRMR. Baird R W raised shares of Larimar Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

