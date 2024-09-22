Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $956,000 in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 115,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Applied Optoelectronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 22,592 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 165,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 22,977 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAOI. B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $538.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $24.75.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.14 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

