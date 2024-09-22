James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Stake Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,630 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHX. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 335,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,564,000 after acquiring an additional 218,033 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 39.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 313,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,697,000 after purchasing an additional 89,165 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the second quarter valued at $1,671,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,002,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 7,693 shares during the last quarter. 7.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James Hardie Industries Stock Performance

JHX stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. James Hardie Industries plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $43.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $991.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

