Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 800 Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Atlanticus were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 65.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Atlanticus by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atlanticus by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 26,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlanticus by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Atlanticus by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 602,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Stock Down 1.6 %

ATLC stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.74.

Insider Activity

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. Atlanticus had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $315.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.74 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $78,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,339.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,200 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,151.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $78,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,339.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATLC. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

Further Reading

