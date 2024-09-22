Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Baker Chad R

Baker Chad R lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,474 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,080 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 10.8% of Baker Chad R’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Baker Chad R’s holdings in Apple were worth $51,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its stake in Apple by 657.1% during the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 483 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 83,965 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Cfra upped their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,884 shares of company stock valued at $23,723,887 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $228.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.19. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $237.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

