Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $994,000 Stock Position in Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,610 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.11% of Westrock Coffee worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 2.5% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Westrock Coffee in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Westrock Coffee by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Westrock Coffee during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 45.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 38,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $388,153.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,745,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,854,346.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joe T. Ford acquired 5,000 shares of Westrock Coffee stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 244,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,559.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 38,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $388,153.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,745,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,854,346.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,092 shares of company stock worth $81,546 and sold 184,451 shares worth $1,856,419. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEST opened at $6.71 on Friday. Westrock Coffee has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $590.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.41.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $208.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.40 million. Westrock Coffee had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. Westrock Coffee’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Westrock Coffee will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Westrock Coffee Company Profile



Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

