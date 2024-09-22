Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 439,289 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,754 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.1% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Apple were worth $92,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth about $35,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 657.1% during the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 483 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 83,965 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,884 shares of company stock worth $23,723,887 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $228.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $237.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.41 and a 200-day moving average of $200.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler Companies restated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.