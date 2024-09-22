Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,915 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,853 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.3% of Summit Global Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Apple were worth $18,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 60,797 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,805,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 113,656 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,938,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth about $3,417,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,103 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 43,317 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $228.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $237.23.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,884 shares of company stock valued at $23,723,887 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

