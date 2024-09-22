Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSIQ. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the second quarter worth $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Canadian Solar by 9.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.27. The stock has a market cap of $929.53 million, a PE ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.29. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 0.99% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

