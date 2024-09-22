10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.60.

TXG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $53.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded 10x Genomics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $98,028.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 345,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,788,711.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $66,711.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,242.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $98,028.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 345,704 shares in the company, valued at $7,788,711.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,061 shares of company stock valued at $316,794 over the last ninety days. 10.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Algert Global LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 117,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 33,364 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 201,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 126,052 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,612,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 230.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 315,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 219,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 515,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average of $25.35. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $57.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.85.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.90 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 37.90% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. Equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

