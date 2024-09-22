Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$48.03.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Cormark lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

In related news, Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson sold 3,900 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.42, for a total value of C$200,538.00. In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson sold 3,900 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.42, for a total value of C$200,538.00. Also, Senior Officer Jenny Siman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.05, for a total transaction of C$46,050.00. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$53.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$49.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.21. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$24.66 and a twelve month high of C$53.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is currently 47.78%.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

