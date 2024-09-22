Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.90.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Unum Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Unum Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $57.35 on Friday. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $58.17. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.67.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $3,727,369.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,065,868 shares in the company, valued at $58,601,422.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,464.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $3,727,369.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,065,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,601,422.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 361.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

