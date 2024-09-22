The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $176.90.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNC. Bank of America raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $186.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $187.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.96. The company has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.74%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $384,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,341,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,622 shares of company stock valued at $4,319,914. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

