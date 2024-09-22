Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.88.

Several research firms have weighed in on BE. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bloom Energy

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $30,425.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,637.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.69. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.13.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 21.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Free Report

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.