Ten-League International Holdings Ltd. Prices IPO at $4.00-$5.00 Per Share (TLIH)

Ten-League International Holdings Ltd. (TLIH) is planning to raise $13 million in an IPO on the week of September 30th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 2,800,000 shares at $4.00-$5.00 per share.

In the last year, Ten-League International Holdings Ltd. generated $55.2 million in revenue and $5.4 million in net income. The company has a market-cap of $134.1 million.

Bancroft Capital LLC acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Ten-League International Holdings Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a Singapore-based provider of turnkey project solutions. Our business primarily consists of sales of heavy equipment and parts, heavy equipment rental and provision of engineering consultancy services to port, construction, civil engineering and underground foundation industries.Â (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) Our mission is to provide high-quality equipment, value-added engineering solutions as well as maintenance and repair services through continuous adaptation and application of new technologies. We currently conduct our operations through our wholly-owned subsidiaries, Ten-League Engineering & Technology Pte. Ltd., or Ten-League (E&T), and Ten-League Port Engineering Solutions Pte. Ltd., or Ten-League (PES), which were previously held by Ten-League Corp prior to our group reorganization for the listing of our ordinary shares. Together with the operating history of Ten-League Corp, we have a total of over 24 years of history operating our business. Our core business activities consist of the following segments: Â Â (a) equipment sales, which involves sale of various new and used heavy equipment and parts, or Equipment Sales Business; Â Â Â Â (b) equipment rental, which involves the rental of various new and used heavy equipment, or Equipment Rental Business; and Â Â Â Â (c) engineering consultancy services, which primarily includes the provision of value-added engineering solutions, including equipment retrofitting, upgrading, modernization, fleet management and other enhancement on equipment through the replacement or application of, among others, mechanical parts, sensor fusion, software and remote control system. Our engineering consultancy services complements our Equipment Sales Business and Equipment Rental Business. We do not provide such service to third-party equipment sales/rental companies. The equipment we provide is categorized into (i) foundation equipment; (ii) hoist equipment; (iii) excavation equipment; and (iv) port machinery. We have been supplying fully electric reach stacker and empty container handler to port operators in Singapore since 2021 and have been contracted to supply electric prime movers with swappable battery pack and build charging infrastructure since October 2022 by a leading port operator based in Singapore, or the Leading Port Operator. Meanwhile, we are actively exploring the market for fully electric wheel loader, excavator and forklift, and offering them as a part of our fleet of electrified equipment. **Note: Net income and revenue are for the 12 months that ended Dec. 31, 2023, in U.S. dollars converted from Singapore dollars. (Note: Ten-League International Holdings filed an F-1/A dated July 15, 2024, naming Bancroft Capital as the sole book-runner, replacing Eddid Securities USA. Background: Ten-League International Holdings updated its financial statements to include the year ended Dec. 31, 2023, in an F-1/A filing dated June 4, 2024.) (Note: Ten-League International Holdings Ltd. filed an F-1/A dated Feb. 23, 2024, and disclosed terms for its IPO: 2.8 million shares at a price range of $4.00 to $5.00 to raise $12.6 million. The company is offering 2.01 million shares (2,009,800 shares) and selling shareholders are offering 790,200 shares, according to the prospectus. Ten-League International will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the selling shareholders’ stock. Background: The company filed its F-1 on Nov. 1, 2023. Ten-League International Holdings submitted confidential IPO documents to the SEC on July 7, 2023.) “.

Ten-League International Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1998 and has 51 employees. The company is located at 16 Gul Drive, Singapore and can be reached via phone at (65) 6862 0769 or on the web at https://www.ten-league.com.sg/.

