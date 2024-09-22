European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.47.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ERE.UN shares. CIBC cut their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Ventum Financial increased their target price on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.25 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of ERE.UN stock opened at C$3.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.06, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of C$297.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.25. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$2.12 and a 1 year high of C$3.28.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

