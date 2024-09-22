New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.84.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NYCB shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.25 to $33.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James upgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.50 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.
New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $34.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 381.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.
New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($3.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($1.89). New York Community Bancorp had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $671.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 133.33%.
New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
