Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.14.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bally’s in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bally’s from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Bally’s from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bally’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $18.25 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $14.00 to $18.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE BALY opened at $17.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.09. Bally’s has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.23. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $621.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bally’s will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bally’s by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,715,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,912,000 after purchasing an additional 44,460 shares in the last quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,910,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Alden Global Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alden Global Capital LLC now owns 1,425,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,068,000 after acquiring an additional 554,263 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bally’s by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 333,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 28,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth about $2,684,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.

