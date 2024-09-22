Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Gap Up to $5.32

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.32, but opened at $5.65. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 2,136,125 shares.

UEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Uranium Energy Trading Up 4.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.67 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.50.

In related news, CEO Amir Adnani purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,242,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,393,536.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Melbye bought 9,500 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $39,710.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 988,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,969.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Adnani acquired 60,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $246,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,242,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,393,536.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 17.0% during the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 29,610,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306,240 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,695,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth $10,396,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 961.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,400,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,141 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

