Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Gap Up to $26.10

Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.10, but opened at $27.19. Global X Uranium ETF shares last traded at $27.10, with a volume of 1,141,533 shares traded.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of Global X Uranium ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Hook Partners LP raised its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 1,833,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,860,000 after acquiring an additional 791,818 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,617,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,829,000 after purchasing an additional 179,149 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 9,342.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,114,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,933 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 870,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,193,000 after buying an additional 56,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 628,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,613,000 after buying an additional 47,964 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

