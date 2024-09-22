Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Shares Gap Up to $99.81

Shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $99.81, but opened at $105.00. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz shares last traded at $99.23, with a volume of 404,506 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from $159.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.58 and a 200-day moving average of $123.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $966.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Analysts anticipate that Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $1.7916 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 22,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,063,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the 1st quarter valued at $64,051,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

