Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Shares Gap Down to $8.58

Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.58, but opened at $8.24. Claros Mortgage Trust shares last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 254,370 shares trading hands.

CMTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 28.19, a quick ratio of 28.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Claros Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 million. Analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -64.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 11,644.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,609,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,484,684 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,455,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,810,000 after purchasing an additional 30,377 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,874,000 after buying an additional 13,165 shares during the last quarter. Waterfall Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $4,448,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 36,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

