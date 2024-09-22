Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Shares Gap Up to $41.45

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.45, but opened at $42.48. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $44.12, with a volume of 67,425 shares trading hands.

LEU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Centrus Energy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Centrus Energy Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.70 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 299.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 176,431 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 53.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 148,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after buying an additional 51,836 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $2,076,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Centrus Energy by 15.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 338,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,048,000 after acquiring an additional 46,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decade Renewable Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

