Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) Shares Gap Down to $28.30

Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.30, but opened at $24.80. Sable Offshore shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 67,113 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SOC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Sable Offshore from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Sable Offshore alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sable Offshore

Sable Offshore Stock Down 21.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average is $14.48.

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($2.36). Research analysts anticipate that Sable Offshore Corp. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sable Offshore news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim purchased 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $633,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,041,001 shares in the company, valued at $124,233,465.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sable Offshore

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new position in shares of Sable Offshore in the first quarter valued at $32,880,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore during the second quarter valued at about $2,154,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore during the second quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Sable Offshore in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sable Offshore

(Get Free Report)

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sable Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sable Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.