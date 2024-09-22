Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Gap Up to $49.64

Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $49.64, but opened at $51.04. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $50.84, with a volume of 225,160 shares.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Up 3.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.85. The firm has a market cap of $749.49 million, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 192.8% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 93,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 61,320 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 50.0% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter worth $856,000.

About Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.