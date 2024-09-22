Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $7.19

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.19, but opened at $6.91. Sasol shares last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 74,097 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Sasol alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSL

Sasol Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sasol

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.46.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sasol by 819.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Sasol in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sasol by 148.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Sasol by 247.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sasol by 3,112.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About Sasol

(Get Free Report)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.