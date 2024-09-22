Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Shares Gap Down to $106.75

Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $106.75, but opened at $103.35. Century Communities shares last traded at $104.77, with a volume of 3,466 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCS shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Century Communities from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Century Communities from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Century Communities Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.93.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 7.90%. Century Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 11.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $4,632,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,275,527.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $4,632,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,275,527.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John P. Box sold 11,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $1,128,989.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,858.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Communities

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 11.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Century Communities by 95.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Century Communities by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Century Communities by 0.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 28,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Century Communities by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

