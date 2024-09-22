Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Shares Gap Up to $35.70

Shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.70, but opened at $36.50. Life360 shares last traded at $36.85, with a volume of 18,265 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Life360 from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Life360 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Life360 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Life360 from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.98.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $84.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.00 million. Life360 had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Life360, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Synge sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $129,607.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,588.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles J. Prober sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $1,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,777.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Synge sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $129,607.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,588.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,672,781 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Life360 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Life360 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Life360 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Life360 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Life360 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,488,000.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

