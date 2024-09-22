Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $9.86

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.86, but opened at $10.13. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 345,760 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Harmony Gold Mining from $5.80 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Harmony Gold Mining Trading Up 4.4 %

Harmony Gold Mining Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 30.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,016,459 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $612,884,000 after buying an additional 17,298,604 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at $59,033,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 10.0% in the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,083,569 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $90,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,685 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth $8,171,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,853,606 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,978,000 after purchasing an additional 977,142 shares during the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Featured Articles

