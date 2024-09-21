DIMO Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week (DIMO)

DIMO (DIMO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last week, DIMO has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One DIMO token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000264 BTC on exchanges. DIMO has a total market capitalization of $14.10 million and approximately $334,076.25 worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DIMO Profile

DIMO’s launch date was December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network. The official website for DIMO is dimo.zone.

DIMO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 238,765,556.84668946 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.1671308 USD and is up 1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $426,335.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

