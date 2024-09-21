Orbler Self Reported Market Cap Hits $60.36 Million (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Orbler token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orbler has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Orbler has a total market capitalization of $60.36 million and approximately $54,473.91 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orbler Profile

Orbler launched on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Buying and Selling Orbler

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

